Republican activists Tad Furtado and Ray Gilmore failed last week to oust the chairman of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee, Steven Steiner. Furtado said he was concerned about the direction the GOP is taking, pointing to the anti-vax, anti-mask wing of the party. He said the GOP on these issues is “ignorant, hateful and foolish.” Gilmore’s criticism homed in on Republicans’ continued support of Donald Trump, saying, “Sadly, the MWV Republican Committee has been hijacked and turned into a Trump fan club, and that is something that I will never support or condone.” Those supporting Steiner, such as state Rep. Karen Umberger, say he is doing a good job. “Steve is still the chairman, and I’m happy about it,” she said.
This week’s TeleTalk question is: Do you think the MWV Republican Committee led by Steve Steiner accurately reflects the views held by most Republicans?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
