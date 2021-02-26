At his Thursday press conference, Gov. Chris Sununu said COVID-19 numbers “keep trending downward, but we still have a ways to go.” Meanwhile, 15 percent of Granite Staters have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and 6.7 percent have had their second shot. The state lags slightly behind other New England states: In Massachusetts and Maine, about 16 percent have had at least one shot, and in Vermont, 15 percent have had one shot and 7.7 percent have received both. (Topping the U.S. is Alaska, where 22 percent have had one shot and 12 percent, two. That Alaskan group also includes teachers and grocery workers age 50+.) In N.H., Walgreens pharmacies have begun vaccinating adults 65+ and other Phase 1B folks who had trouble registering. Locally, most people get their vaccine at a Memorial Hospital-run clinic. The hospital is allocated around 360 doses a week under Phase 1B.
This week’s Tele-Talk: What could N.H. be doing better in its vaccine rollout?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.