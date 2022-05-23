There were 32 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should Conway be more aggressive in bringing old hotels into compliance, plus mandate fire and safety inspections for private homes.”
I think sprinkler systems are a must. When are you going to start doing inspections on apartments and places that are housing almost homeless people in the valley? When are you going to do inspections of Airbnbs is to make sure they have safety routes and the proper everything. When are you going to paint the sidewalks? Don’t wait until the end of July. And when are you going to put out garbage cans? Let’s get it together here folks in the valley. I know multiple families that had to leave their homes that they’ve had for years as good tenants because they’re turning them into Airbnbs or selling them. There’s no workers. Come on, let’s get it together, kids.
I’m not sure about mandating fire safety for homes that are owner-occupied, but for Airbnbs, absolutely. I bought a former Airbnb a year ago, and the first thing I did was check the smoke detectors. Though it had two, they were apparently for show as they did not have batteries in them, and when I put batteries in, they did not work. I replaced both. Airbnbs should be subject to fire safety inspections. Brenda Burney
For hotel and STR, definitely. I feel as a matter of safety, any establishment that offers lodging should be required to have a reputable fire-safety system in place. Yes, the costs would be a financial burden to the businesses, but just like any other high-cost business expense requirements up front, the costs can be spread over a period of time, and can be partially passed on to the end user or consumer. It would also likely provide a discount on their occupancy insurance that would help offset some of the expense. Smoke detectors are only first line defense, to alert occupants to exit, not to control the source of the hazard. With the installation of a sprinkler system, it would ensure safety and mitigation of potential fire related disaster. Johannah York
For hotels, yes. The Red Jacket is hugely popular, but were their guests aware of how easily the guest wings could go up in flames? I’m sure they did not. Guests have an expectation of being safe in their hotel rooms, and that expectation doesn’t get a pass because of grandfathering. The Red Jacket is fortunate no one was killed or very seriously injured in that daytime fire. But had it happened at night, the outcome could’ve been much, much worse. Private homes, however, are a different story, and the enforcement of fire mitigation regulations would be difficult at best. Nancy White Cassidy
Why stop with STRs? If it’s good for the goose it should be good for the gander. Inspections for all. Christopher Tkach
Hotel/motel also restaurants should have sprinkles, lots of grandfathered businesses around town. Lionel Tetreault
No on hotels. Yes on Airbnbs.Catherine Hayes
Are fire codes a state or town regulation? Kate Briand
Compliance is expensive for these older places but most expensive are burns, injuries, terror while escaping fire or the loss of life because adequate fire suppression was not available. RavenJean Hill
I think consumers should be told there is no sprinkler system. It seems like sprinkler systems are worth the investment. Shep Kroner
Not one hotel or restaurant, for that matter, should be “Grandfathered “ in. This is a life safety issue without a doubt. Why put at risk First Responders when there’s no need to. #spendthemoney Rob Louie Mansfield
Yes. I believe that fire codes should be enforced in every hotel, motel, restaurant or Airbnb. I’d rather hear about a bed getting wet than a loss of life due to lack of sprinklers and them not being enforced in the “grandfathered” facilities. Spend the money. It will help save lives. Think of the older hotels, and make sure the newer ones are up to code. Jennifer Chandler
No. Will Hardin
Nope. Just make sure the sprinklers work if you have any. Kristi Harris
FYI, buildings can still burn down with sprinklers. Rick Shane
No. Steven R Marquis Jr.
I can’t believe people are saying no, People could have burned to death in this fire. This is absurd. Noel Starr Richardson
No. Philip Young
The hotel was in compliance as it was built before sprinklers were required so this is a poorly worded question. The state of New Hampshire should provide interest-free loans or other incentives to encourage older hotels to upgrade safety measures. It’s too costly otherwise and won’t get done. All residential homes should be inspected when built or after major renovations. I would also agree with a registration process for rentals where at time of registration it could be confirmed that all bedrooms have legal egress and there is no major safety issue. But why limit it to STRs? Long-term renters have the right to a safe building. Single family homes do not need sprinklers. You just need multiple ways out. Kimberly Clarke
Absolutely! Safety before money. Lana Roussel Williams
Yes and yes! Linda J. Burns
The Conway Daily Sun fomenting more division in the valley. Mark Faunce
Yes on both. Glenn Zeiders
If you want to prevent death by fire, then “Yes.” Fire is a horrific way to go. If you want to encourage investment in the region and support return on capital, then “No.” We all know what matters here. As Leon Cohen wrote in that song “Everybody Knows.” Steve William Lindsey
One more reason to invade your privacy. Hal Sparks
Yes on hotels and Airbnb. Wendy Downs-Gale
All boarding facilities should be mandated to upgrade for fire laws. I don’t believe some businesses get to be “grandfathered” when dealing with health and safety. Mostly, the Red Jacket owners should be ashamed for not putting the safety of its customers first and foremost. The reasoning that “we don’t have to upgrade” is a cheap and lazy excuse. Obviously, they are putting money over safety. Charles Ramsdell
Spray all wooden structures with asbestos inside and out. Then we won’t have any more fires.
Private homes, no. Hotel, motel, restaurants, Airbnb, yes. Bill Willis
No. Ken Fecteau Jr.
The Red Jacket incident is such a silly excuse of a sore loser attempt to get at STRs. The point of hotels having sprinklers above all is the mass casualty potential in those situations. That is what truly separates commercial from residential. STRs are just residential homes. The court recently said as much. Commenters continuously saying the sky is green doesn’t make it so. The court, for now, is law. The towns fought SB 249. The ability to regulate was at hand. You took a pass. While tragic, any home burning down would just be a home burning down. A few people versus dozens. Hilarious hypocrisy for Conway to not require building inspections for new homes, but STRs will suddenly need sprinklers. Safety is safety. Hotels house dozens of people. Apples and Oranges. That wing of the Red Jacket “housed” a neighborhood worth of people. No comparison. The town will attempt to squeeze STRs into some new fire code and will end up with nothing when the courts reject it for the selective enforcement overreach that it is. The hotels won’t even have to change because of shortsighted attempts to get at something unrelated. If the Red Jacket fire occurred at 2 a.m. over July 4, we are talking about a Rhode Island nightclub-level tragedy. Focus on that. This could have been a national-level tragedy. No single home in Conway even comes close. Ed Harvey
No. Donald Ferren
