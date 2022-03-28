There were 29 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “What lessons have we learned after two years of COVID?” Responses have been edited for space.
1) That lockdowns and mandates didn’t work and did more harm than good. Hurt families, hurt children, hurt businesses, hurt communities and changed nothing about outcomes. 2) How elected servants used usurped powers and it should never be permitted to repeat. 3) Follow the money. 4) We are the legislative body and so much about our inherent rights is not taught in school. Nicole Nordlund
That governments never let a crisis go to waste. Ann Borges
That too many people used the trails up here. That’s what I learned. Jonn Rosen
Tip your waitstaff. Jen Bella
The “stop the steal” crowd is still serving lip service that Trump was cheated in the 2020 election. I call BS because “nearly” everyone I know voted via absentee. It takes a long time to count votes during a pandemic = lesson learned. David Robinson
How easily we are swayed by the media. And how exaggerated things are. After all, if they have our attention, they also have our pockets. Priscilla Moore Ellis
How easy it is for the government to run our lives. Also how fake all news is. That being said, I’m vaccinated but opposed to mandates and mandatory masks, especially in schools, and keep schools open always. Eugene Guinasso
I would hope we learned that compassion and education is key to preventing another pandemic. However, I think what we really learned is that social media can be used as a deadly and dangerous tool that everyone has access to. Cherie Jewell
That our government is exactly as useless as some of us already knew. Robert Collins
Trust your gut. Don’t believe the BS the government is feeding you. Live your life, you’ve only got one. Tracie Antolin
Don’t let the government control you. Kristy LeSage
We learned there’s a lot of sheep who tossed common sense out the window. We also learned how bad the government and media will lie to Americans. Bob Volpe
That the government really doesn’t care about you and will do anything to help Big Pharma and themselves to bigger profits at the same of our freedom and rights. It’s time to wipe the slate clean and get rid of every single government person and put restrictions in place to stop career politicians and the corruption that plagues our country. Joe Powell
That the devilrats and their supporters are murderers they unleashed a virus in order to rig an election because they didn’t like our greatest president putting America first. David Svoboda
It was nothing more than the flu. Montgomery Dash
We’ve learned how incredibly selfish, inconsiderate and uneducated the right is. They prolonged this pandemic and have caused hundreds of thousands of deaths. Jillian Sanborn
We learned that Joey, Kammie and Jennie know how to handle a pandemic, unlike the orangeman who speaks in a cajoling manner. We found the needles used for the shots were extremely painful when administered. Twice I had blood dripping down my arm. Let’s use needles that promote less discomfort. Also, the lockdowns must be more restrictive.
The fact that only about 70 percent of Americans have chosen to receive the COVID vaccine is evidence of how many stupid idiots and morons we have in this country. The numbahs don’t lie. God help us.
We learned that half the country is willing to embrace pandemic myths free of facts and anti-vax lies free of science, after becoming microbiologists with a few searches on their smartphones. Bob L.
We learned that live free or die, the state’s motto, is a joke.
I have learned that it’s a joke, and it’s nothing more than the flu. It’s a money grab by pharmaceuticals and the Democratic Party.
We learned that the masks allowed us to be more anonymous. We are unrecognizable. So let’s keep the mask requirement for daily living.
The main lesson I’ve learned after two years of COVID is that this country really screwed up electing Joe Biden president.
The lesson I learned is how easily manipulated people can become. All the lies and scare tactics that were used to instill fear and then completely control people and economies. I find that to be reprehensible beyond the pale. And now, as real statistics are finally coming out and being released, will the guilty parties feel any remorse over the damage they imposed on our society? Sadly, I doubt it.
We learned not to trust the lying experts and those who abuse our liberties and freedoms. Never again. Silver Lake
We’ve learned a few things over the last couple of years. One of them is the actual origin of said virus. We also learned that it’s not of nature, it was manmade. We found out where it was made. We also know now who was paying to have it made. We also know that it was used as a political tool to basically turn the world upside-down. We learned that it was not nearly as deadly as our fake media was screaming, and that includes every newspaper in the state of New Hampshire, apparently, except for possibly the Weirs Times.
You have Fauci and Collins who were responsible for shutting down this country and schools for two years. They conspired to suppress the Great Barrington declaration, and it cost this country trillions and decimated our school aged children to an extent we shall not know. They suppressed studies on ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and promoted poorly framed studies of the same. The damage these two morons combined with the CDC will be with us for a long time. And the powers that be have yet to learn anything from this disaster.
That our government is more than happy to run roughshod over our civil and Constitutional rights. That there are a lot of Americans that are more than happy to willingly hand over those rights. That masks and lockdowns did nothing but destroy our economy and keep us apart. That the Democrats used the pandemic to fix an election. That you should follow the money if you want to know what motivates politicians and bureaucrats. That big tech and the media are working in partnership with the Democrat Party and the Biden administration. That censorship, propaganda and gaslighting are real in the USA. Franklin Stephenson
The big lesson I learned from COVID and all of this the last two years is just how very easily led people are. Watching way too much mainstream media is terrible for your brain and your own personal critical thinking. It’s pretty bad when you see people two years later, still walking by themselves wearing a mask outside or jogging with one or driving along with one. It’s pretty insane actually.
