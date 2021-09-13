There were 48 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What do you think of President Biden’s sweeping vaccine plan?” The majority of people who responded were not in support of the plan, with only 14 agreeing with it.
I think that the president did the right thing. He could have done it a bit sooner, but I think it's an excellent solution to the possibility of this COVID business going on and on. Also, I don't think it's very humane to go out and give people a virus that can kill them. And if it's so important that you have that right to do that, I think you're insane.
Bodybag Biden's puppeteers are running his administration, like pure communists. No one person sets this country's laws. No more mandates. We are not Venezuela, Eritrea or Cuba.
I don't agree with Biden's mandate on vaccines at all. This is still the United States and we're a free country and should be able to make our own decisions.
I believe Biden's sweeping vaccination plan is a blatant overreach of governmental power, especially since the vaccine has not been proven to stop transmission, nor stop you from getting COVID. Our Constitution reserves power to the people and very little to the government for a reason. yet we're continually giving up this freedom and the power to our government because people are afraid. It is a tyrannical government at this point, mandating vaccines, and it's wrong on every level.
I think most of us wish it had never come to this. I think most of us hoped that faced with the biggest health crisis of our lifetime and possibly the biggest crisis since World War II, we would come together as a country and do what is right for the common good to fight this virus. If we had done this when the vaccine was first available, we would be in a much different place now. Instead, somehow, a lifesaving vaccine has become politicized and almost half of the country refuses to get it while 650,000 of our fellow Americans have died so far. Think what would have happened if half the country refused to get vaccinated against polio, diphtheria, rubella, pneumonia, measles, and whooping cough. These diseases would still be ravaging our country today. President Biden had the courage to do what he had to do to protect our country. And to those “leaders” in our government blocking the vaccine mandate, shame on you for following like sheep and killing your fellow Americans. David Kinsman
Instead of doing a vax mandate, I wish he had done a mask mandate. We need to still be wearing masks. People got a lot less of the flu last year and there are a lot fewer colds by wearing masks. Didn't that sink in?
Do you trust someone with dementia to create a vaccine plan? Pound sand Biden. Vaccinate the elderly and those that are compromised. For every one that is healthy, let them get natural immunity and treat them with all the great therapeutics we have available.. This is Peter in North Conway
Because about 30 percent of the eligible population has still not been vaccinated, Biden’s plan is necessary, whether you like it or not. Anyone who hasn’t gotten the COVID shots by now is so stupid that if brains were dynamite they couldn’t blow their nose. This is Dave in North Conway.
In spite of what Mr. Biden may have said in between his incoherent ramblings that he always puts out, the federal government does not have the authority that he thinks he has. They just don't have it. Nancy Pelosi said it herself and she was right about a month ago. So it's time for people to wake the hell up once and for all, because this is the end of the line for this crap. I just don't see how anybody can still put up with this nonsense. You know, everybody was told, “Oh, yeah, shut your business down and wear a mask for a couple of weeks, and everything will blow over.” Well, we're within two years of that two week period. Everybody was lied to. That's why you can't let the government have anything at all. I mean, absolutely nothing. Zero. Because this is what they do.
I don't think much of it at all. Quite frankly, I find it Orwellian. Not to mention unconstitutional. Last I knew. I live in America, land of the free and home of the brave, not some communist dictatorship.
I think Biden needs to go home and have Jill take care of him. We are a free country. You cannot force people to get a vaccination. Wake up people before it's too late. The vaccine is nothing but a government takeover. Elizabeth Ward, Jackson.
Biden is a moron.
I think about the sweeping vaccine plan just like I think about him: Idiotic
I am proud of President Biden's vaccination plan. We have to stand firm and follow some common-sense knowledge. We have had vaccinations required by law for many, many, many years starting with George Washington, and we need to get rid of this foolishness about rights. I agree with him 100 percent. Yay, Biden!
The problem I have with Biden's vaccination plan is that he is forcing everyone to get vaccinated, but has exempted illegal immigrants and union members from the requirements. So that tells us it is a political decision, not based on science. If you want to institute a vaccination mandate, it should include everyone or vaccines should be optional.
I think he's trying to divert our attention away from his botched withdrawal of Afghanistan. He's a piece of crap.
There are still many who truly believe that COVID-19 is a virus that has not taken any lives. FOX news, churches and other media sources continue to spread false information. Some folks are mentally ill which explains their paranoia. Children's safety should always come first. Valerie Shae
This is absolute tyrannical overreach by the Biden administration and has no place in a free society. This goes against our natural rights as human beings on this Earth. Whatever happened to my body, my choice? We the people, vaccinated or not, need to resist this bio fascism at all costs. If we don't, this will continue and there will be no end to it. It's time for all to wake up and resist. Attention government representatives: What are you going to do to get this to stop? Steve from Brownfield, Maine.
I think it's a very good idea. We need to do something about getting this stuff stopped one way or another and vaccination is going to help 100 percent. This is Dee Damon, Center Conway.
its nice that Joey (aka Plugs) Biden wants to take care of us. We think it is the influence of his bride Jillie who is a doctor and provides him with all sorts of medical advice. Therefore, if you are not in the medical profession then adhere to all of Joey's protocols and edicts. We are very intimidated by having a needle PLUNGED into one's skin.
I think he has completely overstepped his authority and is running an outlaw administration, with no regard for our Constitution or laws. He is a puppet, taking his cues from others.
It’s about time the remedy meets the challenge. Thank you, President Biden, for caring so deeply for all Americans. The evidence clearly shows that the vaccine saves lives and those without it are disproportionately dying as well as spreading the disease endangering lives, especially those of young children. Protect our youth, care for your fellow citizens, save yourself and be a patriotic American by getting the COVID vaccine ASAP. Beth
For years now, women's groups have been chanting "Our body, our choice." If that's the standard, then that should be the chant to Czar Biden with his vaccine mandates. I have to remind the czar that we are not in Communist China and the last time I looked, this is still the USA and we do have a Constitution; although the White House is actively trying to change that.
Biden's vaccine mandate is legal, appropriate and overdue. The Posse would have you believe that COVID vaccines, masks and lockdowns are a matter of individual freedom. Where's my right to be free from fear that my 92-year-old parents or month old grandson will not be struck down by this scourge? Where's my hope to someday go out for breakfast with my wife in a safe environment. Where's my economic freedom not to pay the coming tax bill that will pay for ICU care for the Posse? My rights and freedoms are limited by those of others.
COVID is another zoonotic viral infection. Vaccines will never keep up with more on the way. The timeline for these viruses began at the advent of human domestication of animals. Do your own research. If you've never read anything on pandemics, get Dr. Michael Greger's book, "How To Survive a Pandemic" or, "Bird Flu, A Virus of Our Own Hatching." We are eating our way to more viruses as we insist on eating animals, where they all originate. Joe Biden should overhaul USDA as we are eating our way to more diseases and to extinction. See "Eating Our Way To Extinction," narrated by Kate Winslet. Laura Slitt
The president’s sweeping plan is designed to save lives. Conversely, the GOP plans (or lack thereof) are designed to lead us to a ”Soylent Green”-type situation.
He is severely overstepping his position. He is a dictator and is taking our freedom away. I am vaccinated but everyone should be able to choose what is right for them. We need to follow science. I also feel that we are causing so much hate by putting vaccinated against unvaccinated people. Everyone has the right to their own choice and not be shamed for it. Tammi Lamar
As an ICU nurse, I am so grateful that the president is mandating these vaccines for the majority of Americans. I wish that the unvaccinated could walk a day in my shoes to see what this disease can do to the human body! COVID cases are taking up so many ICU beds in this country that we don't have any beds for heart attacks, strokes or motor vehicle accidents. So stay safe, get vaccinated, and get your loved ones to a vaccine clinic now or start nursing school. Health-care workers who have been dealing with this are tired and burnt out. We are going to need a fresh supply of nurses before this is over. Sue Santeusanio
I don't like it. I don't think it should be forced on anyone. I don't think anyone should lose their job because of it. Maria Rea
Can we possibly crank up the insane partisan in-fighting any higher? Catherine Mc
Long overdue! In the meantime for holdouts, keep culling! We need a more intelligent gene pool. Peggy Wescott.
Complete BS, just like the whole administration. Chris Fournier
He has severely overstepped his position. No matter what side you’re on in this debate, he is not a dictator. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Totally apropos. “Protect our citizens and businesses from the insanity that has taken over this administration." Chris Smith
Biden only says what he is told to say. Ask Susan Rice. She tells him what to say. Philip Young
I completely support the president in his efforts to protect public safety. Vaccinations are the only way to end the pandemic and save the economy. Nancy Frawley Marquis
His whole speech was bull. This is not right and when he said ”I am here to fight for the vaccinated” that’s not right. Biden, you are here to fight for the American people. Kristi Harris
My Thoughts: IMPEACH 46. Laurence Nash
I still think a federal vaccine passport system would be a better way to go. The federal government could then mandate its use for all types of travel like planes, etc. and businesses that want to require it could use it. Others could opt out. Jeff Murphy
I believe the demands from the incompetent occupant of our White House this week are unneeded and unconstitutional. Twenty-seven states have already stated they will not comply due to the unconstitutional aspect. Steve Tradewell
Given time, there won’t be anyone left without a vaccine. Be careful you aren’t so concerned about protecting your rights, you ignore protecting your health. I support any politician who is wise enough to listen to the advice of the majority of scientists. Scott Gordon
No comment! Bibbs Ruberto Dutton
I think I had it. My chest was tight and my stamina was short. I started running after four days. Propaganda. Montgomery Dash
The vaccine was not designed to stop anybody from getting or transmitting this virus. It was designed to prevent serious illness if you got it. So long as the virus has human hosts that it can strive in this pandemic will continue ad infinitum, like the influenza virus. It will mutate yearly like influenza. Until the USA dumps Fauci as their “expert scientist” nothing will change. Maybe once everybody, vaccinated and unvaccinated, has gotten COVID perhaps herd immunity will actually work to eradicate COVID or real scientists will develop a vaccine that stops people from getting the virus … no human host = no COVID, but what the heck do I know.I know the current vaccine hasn’t accomplished anything but dividing this country even further than it already was. Paul Gallichotte
Better late than never. Lezley Finkelsteen
I think he should be tarred and feathered and the libs say it was Trump that was the wannabe dictator. Buddy Bullerwell
Biden does not have the authority to mandate the vaccine on his own. He is circumventing the law by forcing the Department of Labor and OSHA to "require" companies with over 100 employees to vaccinate their workers or face $14,000 fines per infraction. The Biden administration cites a right to regulate commerce as grounds for their authoritarian decision. Shauna Henry
