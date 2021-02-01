There were 46 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Should custom granite pavers be installed on the sidewalks of Conway Village?” The responses were overwhelming against installing them with only nine “yes” responses.
No, don’t put any pavers in the town of Conway. Save the taxpayers’ money, use it to do a complete and true re-evaluation of the property and houses in a Conway. They were way out of whack last time and nothing honest about it at all. This Dwe-ell in Center Conway
There is a pent-up demand for people to see their name in lights; charge a thousand dollars and you will get many buyers for its permanence factor that they crave. I prefer to be known by as few people as possible.
I was just wondering when North Conway put their pavers down on their sidewalks, like Janice Crawford suggested, did any of that money come down to us in Conway? And if not, why should our pavers be donated to North Conway for their beautification? I personally am against it.
Conway Village is not North Conway. And why should it have to be? It would be embarrassing to those who call Conway Village home to be all giddied up in some fancy sidewalk garb. Forced to be dressed up to be something we are not. We are not a tourist destination. We are a pass-through community, like Albany or Madison for those headed to the fun and games that the communities north of us offer. How many people plan their family vacations to come and recreate in Conway Village? Oh, they may rent an Airbnb to be closer to the action up north, but I doubt that many will lay down $500 to have their names on an obscure sidewalk. BTW: History should be written in books not on sidewalks. The natives of Conway Village I talk to do not want pavers. Regardless what Paul D is reported to have said, in a few years they will heave and crack and will become a maintenance expense if pavers are installed. This will serve as an “I told you so” when we first see the town crew rendering aid to the sidewalks due to the unnecessary wear and tear the 80 holes will have caused. How about some common sense? Yes to sidewalks, no to pavers. Respectfully, Mark, a lifelong Conway Village resident
At a time when people are scrambling to get vaccinated, the very last thing we need is the chamber’s Janice Crawford promoting pavers for Conway, especially based on affordability. Attractive, clean and easy-to-maintain sidewalks are what we need; not some uneven, ill-timed gimmick to raise money. Disgusted. Conway
I have been a longtime resident of Conway Village, and I’m not in favor of pavers. Just continue with the upgrades.
I would suggest Janice Crawford “stay in her lane” in Fryeburg, Maine, and tout her proposal of pavers to her town. Has it worked in any other communities? Research? If it is so important to her to be the “Queen of Everything Everywhere” why wouldn’t she start there? For Pete’s sake, just pave the needed sidewalks. Elizabeth Kelsea, North Conway
At a time when people and businesses are fighting to survive, you’re asking them for $575 a paver, so this leaves only the well-to-do able to afford them. Therefore, the pavers will not be of history or people that are locals. You will have transplants with their family names all over Conway sidewalks. Just make the sidewalks nice and safe. We do not need something to fall over. Just because Crawford thinks it is a beautification and we need to follow in North Conway’s footsteps is hogwash. I say no. RW, Conway
Yes, of course it’s good for the village in many ways. Let’s be grateful to all who want one especially some of xenophobic Mark’s foreigners who are not from Conway Village. Good lord. Maybe the Hounsells should buy them all up to be sure no undesirables get one.
A close-up walking tour of North Conway’s sidewalks, built with pavers, shows a considerable amount of settling of the components especially adjacent to the granite curbing. And on occasion, there are bricks that have broken and others seem to be decaying or somehow falling apart, creating a uneven and perhaps treacherous surface for many, many older folks. I would urge the choice of the proven technology of a poured concrete sidewalk perhaps not as visually interesting but safer and more durable over the long haul.
Custom granite pavers on the sidewalks of Conway Village. Why? There’s no destination in Conway. There’s hardly any reason anybody stops for anything down there. People just drive through Conway Village — no one’s gonna buy these pavers. What a joke.
Don’t do it, such a waste of taxpayer money! My home town had suggested the same a few years back. Thank goodness people came to their senses. Stacey Clark
Even though I live in Madison, I say NO!! Mark Hounsell is right about this issue, as are the issues other people have pointed out. A smooth surface benefits everyone in the valley and surrounding towns, who walk on the sidewalks. Bumpy ones will cause a lot of hazards and difficulties in the long run. Tammie Savini
Yes. The pavers will be a great addition to the revival of Conway Village. If they raise funds, it’s really a no-brainer. Go for it! Jennifer Kovach
I’d have to agree with Mr. Hounsell on this one. It’s a steep price tag for local folks. I know bricks are not as pretty but would probably be more affordable? I’ve seen the engraved and they come out nicely but it is the Granite State. Good luck on the decision. Angela Huertas
Enough already with trying to raise money for a another group from North Conway Village. How many times does this group have to come forward and present this idea for the sidewalks in Conway Village. They should have realized the first time this was proposed at a District meeting that the majority was not in favor. Please just build us good solid maintainable sidewalks so we are able to walk safely along the half mile Main Street downtown Conway Village. Janine
I would like to state my opinion regarding the Conway Village sidewalks. My husband William (Ted) Hounsell returned to his hometown at the end of World War II and established a contracting business. Over the next 50 years, he served the town as a selectman, school board member and district commissioner. His children have done so as well. Ted, for one, would not want his name on a street paver. A plaque, with his name along with others who served like him, located somewhere in the village would be nice. I would like to see nice, plain, durable sidewalks that can be maintained efficiently. Conway Village is not like North Conway Village. Tourist do not walk up and down the streets here. They want to get through as fast as possible. The rest of us drive up to the library, town hall, physical therapy, music center, fire station, auto parts store, etc. Young people walk to the schools and rec center. Some locals walk for pleasure with their dogs and babies. Please do not use the village for fundraising for an unnecessary endeavor. A bit of nostalgia: I remember a time in the 1960s when Ted plowed the sidewalks with his own jeep and his teenage boys shoveled hydrants. Betty Hounsell, resident of Conway Village since 1946.
I recommend the town install granite “pavers” with an image of Trump so my dog will have something to poop on. This is Dave in North Conway.
Only if the proceeds directly benefit the Conway Village organizations behind the sidewalks (Conway Rec, Children Unlimited, Head Start, historical society, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, Conway Fire Department, Mountain Top Music, Conway Library, White Mountain Health clinic, etc.). George Wiese
No! We don’t need to look like a lot of the rich people’s homes in Massachusetts! Keep our town the quaint little town it is. Keith McClellan
No! I have seen them in other towns. People trip on them, bumpy ride for strollers and wheelchairs. Who does upkeep after the first winter? Who pays to replace them or get rid of them all together when they realize the mistake? Will cost more money in the end. Stephanie Rogers
Can’t afford proper windows for the high school when they’re needed, but we can worry about aesthetics and people’s names on sidewalks. My opinion, no. Christopher L. Conti
The ones in North Conway are falling apart. Peggy Hefferan Maglio
No. Wendy Downs-Gale
No-brainer. Do it. Who cares if they are from out of town. Their money helps the community thrive. Cheri-Beth Stackpole
No, keep it simple, less maintenance and installation cost of worrying where and how it lays out. Let’s concentrate on getting the damn state to get the road project done to deal with the absolute cluster at the lights, then we can deal with laying the sidewalks. Talk about cart before the horse. Andrew Conti
I don’t see Conway Village as the same perceived quaint New England village as North Conway is. As a local and owner of a paver in North Conway, I don’t see the value. Those in Conway Village may feel differently but just my 2 cents. Rick and Dorothy Ernst
D’s LOVE to spend other people’s money! Mark Faunce
No! Once a MWV winter hits it, they are toast! Please don’t waste money. Joseph Russo
Does anyone know how much more the sidewalks will cost? Obviously, this will add to the overall cost. And the sale of pavers will not offset it. And look at the red pavers in North Conway Village. They are starting to disintegrate from salt and traffic. Darlene Trafford Leavitt
No. Eva Love
I would like to see sidewalks placed in the surrounding neighborhoods of Conway Village. Route 153/Pleasant Street by Tasker Hill Road/Cranmore Shores area has no sidewalks. There are a lot of people who walk/run those neighborhoods and it’s dangerous with the amount of traffic on 153. Maybe the profit of these pavers could go toward improving the community’s sidewalks. Liz Hockmuth
No. Remember when the town did this in North Conway, and even laid bricks across Route 16/302 in crosswalks? Remember the comment “I’m sure a jackhammer will bring them right up?” What is it with the town engineer that he never learns? Brian Hebert
No. Peggy J. Hatch Dickinson
How about a skate park like the town has promised since ’07? Thomas Bouchie
Why not sell them at a discounted rate for locals? Cherie Jewell
How about money for a bus service like every other ski town on the planet and let it be free for locals with a pass. Gregg Dawson
No. Kimberly Sullivan
Not at all. Kiefer DiGregorio
This isn’t Hollywood and is a ridiculous idea. Laurie Colbath-Libby
No. Susan Walther Altieri
Tourists on pavers. Pat Quinn
Nooooo. Carol Leighton
Plain and simple ... no. Susan O’Sullivan MacDonald
Sure, I’ll buy one. Sparky Cashier
Ridiculous waste of money. Karen Tagliaferri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.