There were approximately 40 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: Do you think the MWV Republican Committee led by Steven Steiner accurately reflects the views held by most Republicans? A slight majority backed Steiner's vision for the party.
I think that the members of MWV Republican committee are capable of thinking for themselves. I don’t think Steve Steiner is trying to think for them. Our goal at the MWV Republican committee are more concerned about saving our country. JL
For our state Democrat politicians, the ability to speak the truth is not within them. Steve knows the Democrat (communist) Party hates America, whereas the Republican Party of Mr. Steiner loves the country.
I am a moderate Republican, and the MWV Republican Committee led by Steve Steiner does not accurately reflect mine or most moderate Republicans' views. Jim, North Conway
Does the MWV Republicans' cabal accurately reflect Republicans' views? Just try to find a Republican who will attempt to articulate their views. Just try! All you can expect to hear is the same-old-same-old litany of anti-Democrat Trumpist fiction and lies. Please do credit their leader with adding the newest verb to the English lexicon, "to Steiner," meaning "to give the finger to someone or something." If you happen to run out of intelligent or consequential topics to talk about, you can always fall back on the weather. That should not stump them. Roderick Forsman, Intervale
I think Steve Steiner reflects what America First Republicans stand for, which is loyalty to the Constitution, law and order, and freedom/liberty. There are plenty of RINO Republicans who do not represent the future of the Republican Party and merely virtue signal rather than stand up and call it like it is. Most of us just want to be left alone, but the current administration and the globalist/Marxist tyrants they kneel to have other plans. This is not a left/right issue. This is a globalist, Marxist, elitist issue against ordinary, freedom-loving Americans.
Yes, Steiner outlines Republican principles. Trump represents Republican values which means saving America from Communism. The Trump haters need to look beyond his personality quirks and realize the good he has done for this country. In contrast Biden's policies are disastrous. Aila Clausen
People like Steve Steiner are often perpetual liars who boldly and “authoritatively” spew shameless lie after lie to draw attention to themselves. In this connection, Steiner has done a good job. He claims to have contracted COVID, so now he is an expert on masks. Prove it. Heck, Ray Gilmore, an honorable man by any definition, was not even notified of the meeting in which he — Ray — was positioned to unseat Steiner. As for those who support Steiner, they are by definition condoning the very worst elements of the GOP, to wit: ignorance, hate, lies and foolishness. I cannot believe that Karen Umberger is one of those, but if she is, that ends whatever support I had for her. Steve Steiner is totally deplorable and totally unfit to be chairman of the MWV Republican Committee — unless the heart and soul of Valley GOP has indeed been hijacked. Nauseated
First, Ray Gilmore had nothing to do with the attempt to remove Steve Steiner from his position as Mt. Washington Valley Republican Committee (MWVRC) chairman, in fact he didn't even attend the special meeting held by the Committee to vote on the issue. Tad Furtado initiated the vote and was given the opportunity to present his reasons for doing so during the meeting. The result was that MWVRC voted to retain Mr. Steiner as their chair by a 4-1 margin. Perhaps such a significant margin of confidence may serve to answer this paper's question. In other words, 80 percent of the most active Republicans in the valley approve of Mr. Steiner's leadership and, by extension, his views of what it means to be a Republican. Greg Melick
Steven Stiner is in synch with my core Republican beliefs, as Steve champions the decalogue, U.S. Constitution, Second Amendment, limited government and remains pro-life, and for voter integrity. EMLJR, Eaton, NH
Yes, Steve Steiner reflects the views of Republicans, and Republicans reflect the views of most Americans. For example: Individual freedom, strong law and order, lower taxes, job security, secure borders, legal immigration, strong military, school choice, individual responsibility, all lives matter, voter ID, defending gun rights, anti-abortion and anti-mandates. Brainless Biden and progressive Democrats do not support any of these. John Hartman, Eaton
Tad Furtado said the Republicans have an ignorant, hateful and foolish agenda. By the liberal letters that I see daily in the Sun, that pretty much describes the Biden Democrats. They all know now between inflation, the border crisis, the Afghanistan debacle and out of control spending, they chose the wrong candidate, but their egos won't let them admit it. That seems also true of the Sun's publisher, who gave far-left radical Quddus Snyder his own column. What were you thinking?
Republican views? Right wing? It's all the same diseased bird. Marx nailed it as we experience all the symptoms of late-stage capitalism with a distressed planet and the one-party Wall Street led economy bringing environmental collapse to reality. Orwell said it," The farther a society gets from truth, the more it hates those who speak it"! Chris Hedges writes of these times in his book, "America, The Farewell Tour." Empires come and go, but the American empire cannibalizes its own young. Two parties? No. Same bird, a kinder and a more vicious wing. Laura Slitt
As long as the Republican Party continues to lack any meaningful platform, continues its adulation of Donald Trump, continues spreading lies and misinformation, continues its refusal to accept the fact that Trump lost the election, continues referring to the Jan. 6 attack as a peaceful protest, and supporting “off the wall” conspiracy theories, there is nothing about the Republican Party that I can accept or support. Dave Eliason
Why don't you ask questions like, "Do you think the Biden Administration paying illegal immigrants $450k each is a wonderful idea?" Nicole Nordlund
Hmmm, last few Tele-talks have been alot of GOP dissing. Tracie Antolin
Freedom of choice. Gilmore is a RINO. Merle Cole Jr
Karen Umberger has never really been interested in the genuine opinions of her constituents. I don’t know how she continues on in Carroll County. The Republican Party can do so much better. Jen Bella
Republicans should consider the independent voters. Which they don’t seem to be currently, with the exception of those speaking out. Megan T Baker
I think everyone is entitled to their opinion. He has his. It's a free country. Guy Putnam
Steiner gets to spread disinformation in his extensive interview with Daymond Steer. Steiner, a real estate agent, thinks masks do not work since they use them in school but children still get it. But the school does not control the child after they leave the building. There are many cases of COVID in Eaton right now, wear a mask get vaccinated. Steiner is following Trump game plan to gin up parents and try and frighten mama bears so that they feel the need to get involved. Steiner is a symptom of the Murdoch propaganda machine in confronting school boards. Michael Callis
Again the Conway Times is trying to keep things stirred up in the Republican Party. Why not ask if you can tell us one thing Biden has done for Americans since taking office. Philip Young
I'm thinking just throw them in a cage and let them fight it out. Jill Morton
There are anti-vaxxers in both parties. Don't imagine people really consider what their party will think if they get jabbed. Lol. Chris Smith
Steve Steiner is a right-wing kook. He should be replaced by Tad “Nelly” Furtado.
Steve Steiner is the best addition to the local Republican Party in quite a while. Steiner's diligence produced a notable increase in membership and participation. In fact, he has even created a Web-based Republican newspaper, "The New Hampshire Times," which (finally) provides the truth not found in the overwhelming majority of leftist media propaganda. I find it depressing in terms of how this area — once bulwark of freedom, Republican Conservatism and Yankee diligence — has been overwhelmed and infested by the leftist, hypocritical bilge of the surrounding states. Fortunately there still remain people like Steiner to keep us above the swamp! Raymond Shakir, North Conway
No, I do not think that most Republicans support the Republican Committee's views. I think most Republicans respect our historic stances on responsible government and taxation policies and support respectful opposition to opposing views. Steiner is an embarrassment. Ms. Umberger is a disappointment. J.J. in North Conway.
Yes, I do. We are not "ignorant, hateful or foolish." We want government to mind their own limited business and let the people decide what's best for their lives. Silver Lake.
Yes, I agree.
I certainly hope not.
I do not think the average Republican in this area supports the beliefs of Steve Steiner.
Yes, it does. Steve Steiner explained everything perfect. Our country is being led by a Democrat president and socialist Democrats in Congress. It's quite a difference since Biden got in, that's for sure, as he is running our country, down to the tubes compared to Trump, who wanted our country to be great again. Remember that when you vote.
Not all Republicans are that far right. It's like saying all Democrats are socialists.
Another hit piece by a liberal newspaper on Republicans. Steve Steiner believes in people's constitutional rights and their freedom to live their life as they please. Those views should reflect all Americans. Why this newspaper continues to alienate 50 percent of the people living in this valley is beyond my comprehension.
In response to the Steven Steiner question, I don't think that Steiner is a credit to the face of the Republican Party at all. He doesn't have a good reputation with many people in town. He's an opportunist who's known for not honoring his debts, and his moral caliber is quite questionable.
Yes, I am a centrist Republican. Ray Gilmore is a centrist Democrat RINO but I respect his opinion as he is a veteran.
Basically, Steiner is a Trumper. And Umberger backs him wholeheartedly. The $27 million that the Republicans voted down — it's just totally crazy and hypocritical that these Trumper Republicans are doing to We, the People, who are women — 52 percent of the population — Black communities, everybody but white males. I'm sorry. It's time to change. We can't go back to the 1950s, it's not Ozzie and Harriet anymore. North Conway.
As a member of Richard Nixon's Silent Majority, I find that the current Republican views in the Mount Washington Valley do not correspond with the Silent Majority's Republican values.
Republican views during the last five years have been abused, distorted, lied about by big tech and mainstream media, lied to before the FISA court, lied to before Congress and basically created such discord between Americans that even some families cannot enjoy Thanksgiving together because of radicalized politics. I wonder why I even answered the question, because it won't change a damn thing. Peter in North Conway.
I know one thing, no sane Republican would give $450,000 of taxpayer money to illegal aliens. Hey, Conway Sun, keep on pushing your communist agenda.
Friday's newspaper had a column by Quddus Snyder. And next to the column was his face. Please, in future columns instead of his face, let's show his pimply buttocks. The buttocks he exposed on the West Side Highway last year, to the amazement and joy of the giggling Conway police and The Conway Daily Sun news staff.
The Sun, Ray Gilmore, and Tad Furtado are making a big deal out of a Nothing-Burger. If the Republican membership wants Steve Steiner and a particular platform, that should be their decision. It appears that Gilmore and Furtado would be happier joining another party. There has been an ideological shift in both parties where the Democrats previously supported the working man and woman but now pander to radical factions. The Republicans are now moving in a different direction. Neither side likes what the other is doing. What else is new in party politics? Kevin Clifford, Madison
Yes. Absolutely. From the article I read Saturday regarding Steven Steiner, I think the Republican group accurately reflects the views held by most Republicans. The comments by Tad Furtado stating the GOP are anti-vax and anti-mask does not fairly represent the majority of Republicans. The GOP is opposed to the mandates being pushed upon people. I would also say that Furtado's characterization of Republicans as hateful, ignorant and foolish is cruel and bitter. Also, Ray Gilmore says "silence is acceptance." Not according to me. I believe 'silence is golden'. To Mr. Steiner, keep up the good work.
