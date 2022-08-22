There were 65 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Should Leavitt’s Country Bakery be granted a variance for the mural created by Kennett High School students?” Only five people said no.
Not only should Leavitt’s be granted a variance, they should also get an apology. TA from Albany
I hope that the Zoning Board of Adjustment will grant a variance. The true purpose of the ordinance is met in spirit. Keep the Mural. Mark Hounsell
That painting above the bakery is a beautiful work of art. It captures the warmth of the bakery that actually exists when you go inside. How dare someone define it as a sign. To see this painting makes one realize that we have some very talented artists in the valley, and they must be encouraged to do more public art. Perhaps a huge mural on the side of the Walmart building? We cannot allow these gifted artists to slip through our fingers. More art, more art, more art …
The conundrum that has developed at Leavitt’s Bakery has little to do with the Town of Conway but a lot to do with the school. Whether we like it or not, Conway’s Zoning Ordinances definition of a “sign” has been as it is presently written for close to 30 years. Mr. Gibbs did his job, did it well, and did it with respect for the property owner. Don’t blame him. The fault lies with the school for not having taught the students to first learn what is required before one moves forward with such an effort. This could have been a “from inception to completion” study of how to properly plan, permit and then complete a project. Instead, the initial requirements were ignored and now those who did not do what was necessary are pointing blame at others and crying foul. The school staff that facilitated this debacle should be the ones that now prepare all necessary applications for the variance request. There’s absolutely no grounds for a variance to be granted. Someone did both the property owner and the students a disservice. Shawn, Madison
It’s time Conway gave up the pursuit of sign rules. The bakery finally looks great and the kids did a good job. The valley has been ruined for good and it’s good to see a change. Lee in Bartlett.
What are they going to do next? Tell Merlino they have to take down that giant steer they’ve got on top of their size? This is ridiculous. Bill in Ossipee.
Yes. Leavitt’s artwork is a mural, not a sign. It’s very appropriate to the business and should be granted a variance This is Val in Redstone
Yes, I definitely think the mural should stay up. It was by the students. Come on, let’s have some hope that some children can do things and everybody be happy about it, instead of everybody grumbling and complaining.
This is Petra Condon in Conway. I love that mural. I live across the street. A++ for the students.
I feel that this mural is absolutely beautiful and should be granted a variance. These students did such a great job. They should be applauded and they should do more and more in this valley. You know, let’s get rid of the blinking electric lights in the windows. Let’s put up the things that are really going to stick out. These children have talent, and it should be seen all over this all over this valley. So absolutely keep that mural up. It makes people smile. It’s a great positive thing. It’s not a business sign. It is a mural.
Because of the primitive quality of the painting, we feel there should be no variance allowed. However, if the painting reflected the qualities of a Rembrandt still life, then a variance should be considered. We feel the painting is up to a third-grade level. We do not even want to look at it.
The Leavitt’s Bakery should absolutely be granted a variance. Apparently rules are rules, nevermind how arbitrary and loosely they are interpreted. Will you take out your measuring tape for such a small “violation,” while there are many other issues requiring attention? Do you have a son or daughter that created something so bright and inviting only to see their efforts and maybe their aspirations put aside? Shame. C. Kogh, Glen.
No. Cleverly using the children to create a sign to circumvent ordinances should not be allowed. Who initiated this? Kennett art department or the new owners of Leavitt’s. Silver Lake
This is Ann in North Conway. Please leave the painting that the students made at Leavitt’s Bakery.
We’re trying to keep kids out of trouble and off the streets. So if we can do more with creativity with these children and maybe add this to every business in town, in some size, shape or manner, I think it would be absolutely perfect. As far as not having the proper paperwork to have that on their building, it is so bogus and so against our rights in this country. So yeah, let them have the mural. Let other places do murals as well to keep these kids off the street and out of trouble.
Yes, there should be a variance. You can only see the mural if you’re driving south, and if you’re in heavy traffic, you can’t really pay attention to the mural.
Wasn’t there a question a few years ago on the painting at Weston’s food stand on the West Side Road. Leave the one alone at Leavitt’s. It was done in good faith. The kids and teachers are proud. They did an excellent job. RW, Conway
Regarding the mural at the bakery, I’m against it. You let one have their way with something, the next thing somebody else wants it. The rules are there for a reason, very strict, and I’m glad that they do. There’s too much emphasis on this commercialized look in the Conway area. It is to make sure we adhere to the rules and regulations. Unfortunately, it’s unfair for the kids but once you allow this here to go through, somebody else will want to put another mural somewhere with some variance on signs. So stick to your guns, tell them no and to remove it. Lou of Center Conway
I can’t believe there is such a problem over this mural at Leavitt’s. The kids did a really nice job on it. It’s a mural. it isn’t a sign. Jeremy Gibbs sounds like a ding dong.
I think the town of Conway is making an issue out of a piece of artwork instead of sticking to the more important issues in town, and they should really consider how the students are feeling about this.
Please, grant the bakery a variance for that beautiful mural created by the high school students. We need to support our students in every way possible. This is Bill in North Conway
This is Betty in Chocorua. I think the mural at Leavitt’s is a beautiful work of art created by our students, by our children, and should be allowed to remain in place.
Zoning Board of Adjustment Members are charged with impartially ruling on variance requests based on facts. Public support and good intentions are fine but neither have standing in this or any variance request before the ZBA. Someone, somewhere along the line, should have recognized that there may have been a permitting requirement for this venture. The students did their job, their supervisors did not do theirs. Perhaps it is time to make this a teachable moment and paint a mountain scene over the doughnuts that now mimic mountains and be done with it. Mark in Silver Lake
This is Rocky Thompson in North Conway. The kids are off the streets, the ain’t causing trouble. That sign ain’t bothering nobody. Why don’t they take care of some of the other stuff in town that needs to be taken care of. Utterly ridiculous.
I think that they should definitely get the variance because it was a lot of work for those kids. And I think it should be left where it is.
Most definitely there should be a variance for the sign which makes the valley look a whole lot better. Dee Damon in Center Conway
This is Virginia calling to say that this is ridiculous that it’s over a piece of a building that’s already there that the high school kids painted as an art project, not even with the input from the people that own the business. Don’t we have bigger things to worry about?
I do not think the mural on the bakery should be considered a “sign.” There is no advertising for the business or any other informative material displayed. Bruce Rice
Yes, grant the variance. Leave the mural alone. Sadly, we need to fight to show a bit of hometown pride anymore. Rick Dorothy Ernst
Then all the murals at Settlers Green and the mural at the dump need to come down. Darlene Trafford Leavitt
Can’t the zoning board find something else to pick on rather than the little bakery shop and their sign that is not hurting any one. Dave Czajkowski
That art was thoughtfully painted by local students and put on display for all to enjoy. It is an absolute shame that the town has gone on this witch hunt. Guess it would have been time better spent for those students to hang out on a street corner and cause a disturbance or drag race on White Mountain Highway rather than focus their energy and efforts on something cultural with a beautiful outcome that the town wants to have removed. Kimberly Patterson Callen
I think it’s beautiful artwork and should be allowed to stay. It’s on the building, not roadside, no company name or hours. How anyone paints or decorates their building should be left up to the property owners. Live free or die. Jayne McDevitt
Yes. North Colony Motel and Cottages
Yes, there is no writing on it, so it is not a sign. Donald Ferren
Absolutely, without question. Leavitt be. Franklin Stephenson
I think there are more pressing issues in town than a mural made by local students. It’s not graffiti, it’s art. And it sends the message that we are proud of these students. It’s very eye appealing and displays the talent of these students. It sure beats the heck out of those huge billboards along the road sides. We should be proud to display this local art. Good for Leavitt’s. Live free or die. Barbara Gifford
It’s a doughnut/bakery shop, it’s perfect, please grant them a variance. It’s simple and fitting. Beth Smykla
People need to just mind their own. Probably what happened was someone complained because they didn’t like the way it looked. Then don’t look at it. Joann Aubuchont
I say paint the whole building like the mural. Matthew Perry
Yes, this is absurd. Michael Gowitzke
Yes, they should be granted a variance as it isn’t a sign. It is a project done by students at Kennett High School art students. Patrick Emery
Yes. Peggy Hefferan Maglio
The kids did a great job. Let them keep it. MJ O’Neill
Everything should just be painted white. Ras Yello
Yes, they should be granted a variance. Rebecca Schneider Robinson
Yes. Maureen Sheehan
I love it. I didn’t realize the doughnuts represented the mountains. So if it just had a bunch of different colors splashed on, it wouldn’t be a problem? This is beyond ridiculous. Elizabeth Graves
“Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad.” Conway needs to show some wisdom, and grant the variance. Paul W Mayer
Yes, it’s great. Lana Roussel Williams
Something with no writing on it is not a sign. It is not harming anyone and these kids worked hard on it. Let it stay, the town has plenty of other things they should be worried about besides this. Christa Hylen
It’s art, not a sign. Darlene Bailey
The mural should stay. Period. Maria Rea
Paint the entire building the same and let the town official commit political suicide by taking you to court. Town officials should be ashamed of themselves with the code violations that are currently taking place around town that actually affect somebody. Paul Gallichotte
Yikes. This is really absurd. There are way bigger fish to fry than this. Wayne A. Stanton
All murals must be destroyed then. What on earth is going on here? How are town officials getting away with this crap? Pat Quinn
Seriously? Perhaps Mr. Gibbs should see what he’s doing from a futuristic point and its implications on our leaders of the future and maybe our town (should they even want to be here after graduation). Funny though, the sign in question is barely visible when driving by and then if you happen to want some baked goods being the reason you’re there in the first place you see it only when entering the building. Short and sweet, Leave it alone. Dan Simpson
Does the variance cost money to apply for?? If yes, there’s your answer. Leave it alone. Did all those snowmen have individual variances? Debbie St. Cyr
Really a non-issue. The kids did a great job. Rick Wales
That sign looks way better than Taco Bell, Chiptole, DQ, Burger King, McDonalds … Seriously people, lighten up. Another reason why we left also. Lisa Federico Aten
Oh, please. It’s a great sign. Kate-penny Gavora
Grant the variance. You let Weston’s Farm stand have one, and that is also beautiful. Stop wasting your time on stupid things. Peggy Hefferan Maglio
When I read things like this, I am so happy we left. George Cole
Joe Biden supporters, obviously. Steven Bryant Ellis
Seriously? Perhaps you forget your position is voted in. Government overreach at its best. Time for a change in government it sounds like. Something that has less of it. Joe Powell
