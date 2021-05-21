The Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition has a Housing Design Charrette coming up on June 15. According to Executive Director Harrison Kanzler, “The charrette is a theoretical project to highlight affordable housing in the area and the hurdles that need to be overcome to make it a reality.” Kanzler approached the Sun to do a Tele-Talk, saying he and other charrette participants (engineers, planners, etc.) hoped members of the public could weigh in on what types of housing they would like to see in the valley.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What should affordable housing in the valley look like: apartments, condos, duplexes or small homes? Also, what monthly rent do you think should be charged?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
