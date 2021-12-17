At Monday night’s Conway School Board meeting, in which a 10 percent hike in the cost of health insurance premiums for school personnel was discussed, Superintendent Kevin Richard talked about how the rate hike will represent a $1.5 million increase in the school budget. Board member Joe Mosca moved to reduce the budget by 3 percent ($750,000). To which Richard responded, “For a cut of $750,000 to be realized, you’re probably looking at closing an elementary school.” John H. Fuller in North Conway, built in 1957, has an enrollment of 167, down from 180 a year ago, and 184 in 2019. Conway Elementary in Conway Village, also built in 1957, has an enrollment of 202, down from 223 in 2020 and 237 in 2019. And Pine Tree School in Center Conway, built in 1990, has an enrollment of 234, down from 263 in 2020 and 300 in 2019. All three schools had their heating and ventilation systems updated within the past few years.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: If one elementary school were to close, which one should it be?
