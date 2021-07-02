On Monday, local moms Nicole Nordlund and Wendy Richardson went before the Conway School Board asking it to reverse its policy of requiring students to wear masks in school. Nordlund said she considers masks to be “medical devices” and said the decision of whether children must wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic should be left up to parents. According to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, school and medical officials will start meeting soon to form a re-entry plan for the 2021-22 school year, but he added that with vaccines available only to those age 12 and older, masks will probably be required for elementary students.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think students should have to wear masks when school resumes in the fall?
