CONWAY — Nicole Nordlund of Madison and Wendy Richardson of Conway, both former Republican state Legislature candidates and mothers of school-age children, went before the Conway School Board on Monday with a message: Make masks go away when students return to classrooms in the school district this fall.
They told the board they fear the schools are "using coercive tactics to force children into medical devices.”
“I’m here to talk about mandatory masks for autumn,” Nordlund said.
“Since there have been studies of the masks carrying serious illness and transmitting now to students, who would be responsible should a student become ill from one of these pathogens?" she asked, adding, "In my experience, the schools have usurped powers to make medical decisions for parents.”
Nordlund said every year at about this time, she is required to sign a permission slip for her child to receive Tylenol during the upcoming school year.
But in terms of the mask rule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, "we are allowing the schools to make choices about the acceptance of a medical device on our children,” she said, “and I don't think that is within the rights of the school," Nordlund said.
She added that "many, many thousands of parents now feel the same way. This is ultimately our choice as parents over minors, whether or not we choose to use that medical device.”
Nordlund offered another example.
“Just to make a comparison, in schools today in the United States and New Hampshire, a child with HIV or hepatitis or a violent tendency or severe disruptive behaviors can remain in school all day. But ... many parents whose kids attend this school and the high school, they've received threatening letters to throw their kids out of school for not having their mouth and their nose covered. I see a huge discrepancy in that.”
She added: “What I'm asking today is if you can please just advise us what the timeline is for parents (to weigh in on masks)? In my school district (SAU 13), all we had to do was ask the superintendent to put it on the school board’s agenda for public input. Then the school board would have their discussion in front of us, they had to take a vote and the results of the vote had to become effective immediately. So they had a plan in place. So I'm asking if you can please develop a plan for next time, or tell me what it is right now.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard, who was unavailable for Monday’s meeting, said last Thursday that masks are still mandatory due to the COVID-19 pandemic for elementary school students who are attending summer school programs.
“If there is one-to-one teacher instruction in a room where the teacher and student can adequately social distance, the teacher can use their discretion (on maintaining masks),” he said. “As a general rule, students are masking indoors this summer.”
Richard added: “With the School to Career camps, if there are 15 kids in a room, probably masks need to be on. We’ll see if that changes over the summer.”
If there are activities outside under tents, masks are not required.
“The high school is a little different due to the vaccines,” Richard said.
Richard and other school and medical officials plan to begin meeting in mid-July to form a re-entry plan for the 2021-22 school year.
With vaccines currently only available to those age 12 and older, Richard envisions masks probably being required for elementary schoolchildren.
Pam Stimpson, director of special services for SAU 9, said the re-entry committee anticipates bringing a plan to the state Department of Education as well as the community in early August. The plan would be brought before the SAU 9 Board, which is made up of board members from Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, for ultimate approval.
“I'm hoping that you take into account the state of emergency has gone,” said Nordlund. “I know it will put a lot of parents' minds at ease if the schools weren't using coercive tactics to force them into a medical device that they do not choose for their child, because coercion is not consent.”
Richardson said she was there “because a bunch of parents were concerned about masks.
“I pretty much feel the same way as Nicole, and I feel like she made some valid points,” she said. “I appreciate that you guys were talking about your concern over the pandemic and how it's affected students.”
Richardson added: “I ask that you keep in mind that masks are affecting them. It's hard enough to fit in, and the mask shaming that I've seen happen over the past year is really disheartening."
She said she would “love to see” masks be put on the agenda for the board’s next meeting.
"People want to have their mind at ease about what's going to happen in the fall,” she said.
“I know that everybody talks about there could be a spike, or you know, it's going to be flu season again, but we can't run from this. This is something that’s affecting our youth, and we need to be watching out for that. I just ask you to take that into consideration.”
