The Conway School Board recently discussed whether to ban students who are doing remote learning from going out for sports at Kennett High School. Board member Randy Davison and board chair Joe Lentini said they’ve recently taken calls from parents concerned about remote-learning students who might have “COVID issues at home,” and said they agreed with those concerns. But board members Jessica Whitelaw, Joe Mosca and Michelle Capozzoli, who chairs the co-curricular committee, felt that since home-schooled students are allowed to participate in sports, so should remote learners. Mosca added that if there is such concern about bringing COVID to Kennett, why have sports at all?
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think remote learners should be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports at Kennett High School?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com.
