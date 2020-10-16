Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are scheduled to hold their last debate next Thursday in Nashville, Tenn., with Trump trying to gain ground against an opponent who currently enjoys an 11 percent lead in the polls, according to National Public Radio. Meanwhile, state and local races are heating up with Zoom forums, live debates and town halls scheduled. That said, many have already voted (via absentee ballot) or made up their minds. Two years ago, a “blue wave” swept local Republicans out of office, but many former legislators are running again this year, hoping sentiment has shifted since 2018.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you predict a red or blue wave on Nov. 3?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
