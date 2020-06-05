To the editor:
A short while back, I sent in a letter praising The Conway Daily Sun as a good local paper. With respect to providing local news I still think that is the case, but when it comes to the editorial portion of the paper, particularly Tuesday and Thursday, it is indefensible.
It is important to have a balance. Some papers, The New York Times, have a liberal bias and some, The Wall Street Journal, have a conservative bias, and that is how it should be. I recently came across an article about George Will that says it all.
“George Will, a brilliant man, whose conservative takes on all kinds of issues — whether we ultimately agree with him or not — have always been fun to listen to because they are carefully reasoned, eloquently stated, and civilly presented. Oh, for the days of authentic, mutually respectful ideological debate, driven by the shared desire to solve big problems.”
On the liberal side Thomas Friedman comes to mind.
Can one say that the Tuesday and Thursday editorials are “carefully reasoned,” “eloquently stated,” and above all, “civilly presented?”
If The Conway Daily Sun wishes to take a conservative stand, do so reasonably and, above all, responsibly.
William Murray
Tamworth
