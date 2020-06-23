To the editor:
The reasoned editorial writer suddenly appeared. His name is David Bellis-Bennett. His editorial was titled “My Life Matters.”
Unlike Bill Marvel, who bills himself as a historian, there were no logical lapses, amateur assumptions, examples of poor reading comprehension, no chronological confusion and no sloppy deductions. Perhaps The Conway Daily Sun should look for younger minds, who understand the world in which they live.
William C. Murray
Tamworth
