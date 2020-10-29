To the editor:
In Steve Woodcock’s recent letter about funding for charter schools he tries to make it sound like he actually supports charter schools. But you must read closely. He talked with members of the House Fiscal Committee (whose Democrat majority has blocked a $46 million federal grant) and the Speaker but he does not say that he urged them to accept the grant. Instead he wants them to look for other funding for Northeast Woodland School. What about the grant, Steve? What about other charter schools? Where do you stand? With the teachers unions against the grant, right?
Then you say you created alternative models during your career. Why did you vote against allowing public school to get waivers from rules so they could innovate like charter schools? Why Steve?
It’s for the kids, right Steve? No, for you it is about the unions and the system. The status quo. Don’t be a phony. Tell the people of Conway about your voting record against opportunities for kids.
Wendy Richardson
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.