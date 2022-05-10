I recently read an article from a doctor. A little girl, aged 11, was brought in because the girl was complaining of stomach pains. Tests were taken. The doctor had a nurse rush in. She announced that the fifth-grader was pregnant. Two more tests were taken to confirm the results. She was indeed pregnant. Again, this was an 11-year-old who had just gone through puberty. Eventually it was found that a family member had impregnated her. Rape and incest.
The problem is that, now, if this happened in Texas or 14 other states, with more lined up, she would have to carry this "child" to term. An 11-year-old fifth-grader. And I am sure this is not the only child who has gone through this.
Abortion is not a "cut and dry" issue. Yes, some woman will abuse it, like the internet, but for others it may be a necessity. Women with a non-viable fetus may now have to carry their dead child for a full pregnancy because abortion is illegal, with no exceptions.
In a perfect world there would be no abortions, but then there would be no rapes, insests or child abuse. But I was taught that we should not judge, judgment will come later from above.
Urge your senators and representatives, both state and federal, to really think of what they are voting on and the repercussions that may affect your wives, daughters or granddaughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.