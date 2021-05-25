To the editor:
A recent poll from Axion/Harris rated the top 100 visible companies in the U.S. by reputation. Patagonia and Honda Motors took the first two spots. Pfizer and Moderna were, not surprisingly, in the top ten.
In the lowest portion of the poll My Pillow came in at the 91st spot. The lowest two? Fox News was 99th and the Trump Organization was dead last at 100.
There is hope.
Walter Davis
North Conway
