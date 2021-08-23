To the editor:
To all those who are cherry-picking articles yea or nay on CO2 levels when wearing a mask. Until the virus closed the cardio program at Memorial Hospital, we all had to wear masks.
Never, while doing strenuous exercise: stair master, treadmill, stationary cycles or any other device, did anyone working out succumb to high levels of CO2 and pass out and lose conscience. Our exercise continued at the same intensity as pre-mask with no ill effects. I also worked six days a week at a grocery store wearing a mask (as one of the essential workers) with no adverse effects. Yes, wearing a mask was at times uncomfortable, but you get used to it, like wearing pants and it is better than the alternative, illness or death.
This says to me that the CO2 level arguments are hogwash. My grand daughter gleefully chose a mask before going to school last year. It was part of her wardrobe, like her shoes and dress.
The influenza levels were down last winter and we were all wearing masks. Coincidence? Sounds like masks work, to me.
So please wear a mask, if not to protect you then to protect everyone else.
Walter Davis
North Conway
