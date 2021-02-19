To the editor:
Just a quick note. I do not know what letter Mr. Dorsett claimed was from me but it had nothing to do with the outcome of the impeachment trial.
I was pointing out how some members of the jury in this trial, who happened to be all Republicans, after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, did not take the trial seriously, did not pay attention to the proceedings and even spent time talking to the defense lawyers during the trial.
Again, during my times on a jury, such behavior would have had me found in contempt and thrown into jail.
I was just pointing this out and how the jurists in the impeachment trial misbehaved and possibly broke the law with no resulting punishment.
Walter Davis
North Conway
