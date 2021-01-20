To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin’s column on Jan. 14, again demonstrates his confused logic and ability to sow disinformation while trying to portray himself as logical and balanced.
The first issue: He states he voted “for Trump but without enthusiasm” because he couldn’t vote for Clinton or Biden. Well, he could have just not voted instead of being part of the disaster which has nearly destroyed our democracy.
Then he states “he (Trump) didn’t seem to realize how volatile divisions in America had become.” Well, in my opinion, Mr. Trump does realize the volatility of division in America because for five years he has consciously fueled these divisions.
He then says evidence for Antifa involvement in the Capitol riot is “thin.” It’s not thin. It’s absent so far. The photos of the rioters are those of right-wing zealots who are spurred on by writers such as Mr. McLaughlin.
He then goes on to spread disinformation about the BLM protests which swept the nation this past summer. Yes, there were riots associated with that movement, but the vast majority were peaceful and none of them tried to interfere with the democratic processes of Congress and the election of the next president.
He continues to fuel speculation that there were some “possibly real” election abuses. Responsible people need to put this to rest. Many legal challenges to the election have been raised and no credible evidence has been presented in a court of law to substantiate these claims. Time to stop this nonsense before it is used to justify another violent attempt to overthrow the government.
Finally, he was right when he said of Trump, “He couldn’t or wouldn’t see beyond himself, so pervasive was his narcissism.” It’s too bad this realization couldn’t have influenced him not to vote for this sociopath who occupied the White House for four years.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
