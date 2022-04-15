Something remarkable just happened in our midst. After months of hard work, then two, long years of pandemic postponement, the complex musical production of “Matilda” was at last performed to sold-out audiences over its recent three-week run at the Eastern Slope Playhouse.
If there ever was an example of true community theater, this was it. Envisioned by the hyper-talented local team of Mary Bastoni and Aimee Frechette, this collaborative effort between M&D and Arts in Motion took our valley by storm.
In the long ago winter of 2000, dozens of our valley’s most courageous young people began gathering at the Pine Tree School in their free time to begin to create this extravagant live stage tour de force. Masterfully drawing on a wide range of ages and talents, from littles (as Mary affectionately calls them), to adults and every age in between, the show was by design an opportunity to showcase the remarkable depth and breadth of our creative community. They delivered all this and more.
A public testament to patience, perseverance, and creativity (children do grow a lot in two years), “Matilda” could easily provide the artistic refrain for our welcome deliverance from those pandemic depths.
Kudos to all the hard-working volunteers who made it happen, as well to those tireless parents who delivered their kids time and again to practice never knowing when it would end. Thank you. And for all of us who saw it, it was well worth the wait.
