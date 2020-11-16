To the editor:
I want to thank the valley for your tremendous support on Election Day — from independents, Republicans and Democrats. I came up short and congratulated Sen. Jeb Bradley, which I do again.
Since all town budgets rely on shared revenue with the state, may any cost-cutting in Concord be mindful of downshifting those costs onto local property tax payers already unfairly burdened.
And with COVID-19 rising aggressively, may we all take utmost care through the holidays into 2021. Be safe and be well.
Theresa Swanick
Effingham
