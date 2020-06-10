To the editor:
I have never agreed with Tom McLaughlin’s opinions, ideals and overall life views. However, his article on the denial of systemic racism is the most appalling article he has written or the Sun has ever published.
I was born and raised in Fryeburg, Maine, and most of my family still lives in town. I am a former student of Mr. McLaughlin’s eighth-grade history class. He should know better. As a teacher, in a school that featured “Roots” as part of its teaching curriculum, there is no way he can deny the continual oppression of an entire society. How can he deny that racism exits, when he in fact was charged with teaching children about events born from and fueled by racism? If he cannot see the through line of systemic racism via the Civil War, slavery, the Civil Rights Movements and more, then why was he even a teacher?
Everyone, especially white communities, needs to acknowledge the problem tearing our country apart. We need to listen. We need to change. And most important, white America needs to be a part of the change.
Our black and brown friends need us more than ever. They need us to be the ally we should have been all along. Our people of color communities are hurting, way more then we will ever realize. They cannot do this alone, and this is why Black Lives Matter. Together, we must acknowledge that systemic racism exists; and help to solve the issue. This is a serious time in our nation’s history, and I implore everyone to listen and to take action. This cannot wait. We must confront the true issues of systemic racial injustice including but not limited to police brutality, economic oppression and judicial reform. We need to all take a stand and choose to make a difference.
Tasha (Foster) Zielinski
Bellingham, Mass.
