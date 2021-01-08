To the editor:
On July 24, 1998, a mentally unstable gunman entered the U.S. Capitol Building, walked through the metal detectors and mortally shot two Capitol Police officers. It was mid-afternoon and the halls were crowded with members of Congress, congressional staff and visitors. That more people were not injured or killed is unbelievable. It was the first time I experienced having my office put into lockdown and searched by a tactical police force, with weapons drawn, but not the last.
I also was working at the Capitol on Sept. 11, 2001. The cause of the commotion of that day needs no explanation.
What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was worse, and the effects will be longer-lasting. An American mob, encouraged and supported by a disgraced and defeated president, lost their collective minds and rose up with force against their country. They did this at the moment when a peaceful and orderly transition of power from one administration to the next was occurring.
Enough will be written about the day, yet enough attention won’t be spent on how we get past this and come to some new agreement on our social compact.
It is unknown whether the national Republican Party will reject not just the violence in Washington but also the wider lies of the president and his intentional division as a political strategy. It will be a painful few years out of power for them, but hopefully they will use the time to come to some conclusions that include the behavior and goals to which they aspire.
If they don’t take meaningful, positive action, they will deserve to go the way of the Whigs.
I wish President-Elect Joe Biden, his team and the new Congress all the best. We need thoughtfulness and courage from them.
Tad Furtado
Center Conway
