To the editor:
Apparently, the conservatives who watch Tucker Carlson on FOX News are no longer refusing the COVID-19 vaccine because there are better alternatives in veterinary medicine, or that the vaccine is a “dangerous government conspiracy.” Now, the reason for the refusal is they don’t want to obey “a government mandate.”
Maybe my brain doesn’t work, but I don’t understand the difference between a government mandate and a law passed by a local, state or federal authority that we have to obey. Maybe we don’t have to obey speed limits. Maybe the vaccine requirement for children to first attend school is a government mandate.
The famous John Birch Society initially opposed fluoride in the public water supply in the late ’50s and early ’60s because “it was a dangerous government conspiracy that could cause cancer.”
They were against a government mandate that ended up causing a dramatic decline in children’s tooth decay. Of course, as a follow-up they focused their wrath on the famous brother duo of Milton and Ike Eisenhower as they were a “communist and the other a communist sympathizer.”
The other tipoff that this new conspiracy is orchestrated by FOX is the choice of the word “mandate” by all of the relatively under-informed pack of lemmings.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
