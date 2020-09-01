To the editor:
Our country is facing our biggest crisis in a long time, and it is embedded with political, medical, and economic factors right before a major election. Elections are never a good time to try to rationally plan the future, but we cannot be distracted by the rhetoric about the demonstrations of Black Lives Matter. Network news programs like action shots and crime coverage, but our solutions require bipartisan efforts and careful planning to solve.
We cannot get our economy going again until we control COVID-19 and without a vaccine or therapeutic, the only effective technique involves social distancing and the wearing of masks-this is science, not political opinion.
The stock market is in record territory and, for some, discretionary income is rising with net worth. Vacationers in the Hamptons and on Martha’s Vineyard are chattering at their cocktail parties, but here in the valley we cater to a more diverse and outdoor oriented clientele; more four-wheelers and motorcycles than Mercedes and Bentleys. When we talk about “public offerings” it’s about a yard sale. That is why I love it here; it is comfortable in its diversity and lack of snobbery.
I may be too cynical, but some politicians may use this time to demonize the opposition instead of solving the problem. We need rational, smart and dedicated leaders, capable of selecting competent administrators throughout government to track and apply solutions scientifically, to get through this thicket. If we don’t, we will pay the price economically for years.
It might be a good idea for the two presidential candidates to select a bipartisan team of all stars to tackle the medical and economic problems we face. We don’t need hacks or yes men, or believers in bizarre conspiracies or medical elixirs. This is what President Franklin D. Roosevelt did in the 1930s to tackle the Depression.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
