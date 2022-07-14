As Americans, we are justly proud of our democracy’s success over the last 250 years. In 1776, most governments in Europe were led by kings and queens. America’s success and example has enabled democracies to flourish, except for a few dictators on the right.
The bad news today is our political system is failing as a role model. My friends overseas and in Canada see an America gridlocked in Congress, unable to pass even common-sense legislation because they need to mollify the extreme part of their base. This results in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, becoming the de facto legislature.
Whatever your party affiliation, the Jan. 6 commission’s televised hearings are important for our democracy to function properly, but FOX News and even The Wall Street Journal are barely covering the hearings, while the world is listening and seeing America sink into anarchy. No one now would consider America a good example of democracy in action.
In 2015, Newsweek magazine published an article about politicians spending almost half their waking hours on the phone trying to raise money for their next election. These representatives, coupled with their lobbyists and dedicated news channels, are smothering the aspirations and needs of their constituents. We need help with drug costs, immigration reform, education initiatives and tax reforms. Nothing gets done because the extremes of both parties control the margin of victory in the next election.
Without a working Congress we will be governed by a judiciary interpreting a 1789 document that was OK with slavery and single-shot muskets.
John Boener, Republican Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, famously complained about politicians always coming to him saying “don’t make me vote on this bill,” because they might lose votes or, more important, campaign contributions. These politicians don’t represent us. They represent themselves.
