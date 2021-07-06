To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor about abortion, and the Catholic bishops refusing to give Biden communion "because he is pro-choice" is again bringing this divisive issue to the fore.
Biden's stance is that "I don't have the right to force my religious beliefs on others." I can't recall, during my religious instruction, Jesus ever mentioning abortion even though it was practiced during his lifetime in the Roman Empire. His sermons were mostly about forgiveness, helping the poor, and the evil of money lenders.
Trump and many of his followers seem to be not concerned with these issues, and Republicans generally want only to help children until they are born!
Another letter writer complains about the schools forcing children to wear masks, taking away "a parent's right to make their children's medical decisions." Nobody has a "right" to infect others. For centuries, since the first plague hit Europe, civilizations reserved the right to quarantine people who might be sick.
Children who are asymptomatic can actively spread the COVID virus to other carrier children who spread it to a more vulnerable population. I don't know why the right-wing fanatics have so much trouble with science. I think we should just give pregnant women hydroxychloroquine and hope God does the right thing.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.