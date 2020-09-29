Recently, a close friend here in the valley, passed away. He was a committed Republican activist and we had many conversations and arguments over the years, at a local watering hole, mainly about current political events. He was an old fashioned Reagan Republican and Catholic moralist.
My husband, like David Doherty, grew up in the mostly Irish working class neighborhoods of Boston, and attended the local parochial school. But my husband strongly diverged from David's political beliefs — sort of, respectfully. As a businessman, like David, my husband saw mostly right-wing hypocrisy, especially about cheaters. Jesus never called the poor "takers."
David's recent passing leaves an empty position where intelligent political discourse, coupled with true compassion for the needy among us, and an all judging God is badly needed, especially now!
I miss David's friendship, opinions, good heart and humor, but I also miss his bet on the outcome of the November 3 election. In his memory I would have donated my winnings to help the needy — a smaller amount will still get there.
