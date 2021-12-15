To the editor:
I have been hearing from friends in the medical community complaining about the lack of critical care beds for patients other than COVID cases, most of whom are vaccine deniers. This comes at a cost to all of us of not having facilities available for normal emergencies like accidents, heart attacks and preventive care.
If people don’t want to get a vaccine, that is OK with me, but they should suffer the consequences of their actions and beliefs. Fortunately, stupidity isn’t contagious, but the virus is! A portion of beds should be available for the COVID deniers (but their insurance rates should not be subsidized by our more enlightened citizens).
The current crisis reminds me of the 1960s-era controversy when the government wanted to add fluoride to the public water supply to deter dental cavities in poor children. Spearheading the opposition was the John Birch Society, another right wing group that saw communists, including Eisenhower’s brother, behind every government bush. After many years, the results are in: no deleterious effects and a 25 percent reduction in cavities among children — one of the most cost effective government health programs.
This virus crisis will continue after Delta and Omicron fade, but further virus strains will develop, and some could be very deadly. History is full of examples of killer pandemics: the Black Plague in Europe lasted several hundred years and wiped out more than 50 percent of the population.
The conservative’s solution to this plague was prayer and repentance, usually in crowded churches, because they believed that God controlled everything, and they must have done something wrong. This was before science based thought emerged!
Prior to 1491, Mexico had cities bigger than Paris or London, and the total population exceeded 25 million. Because of the imported European diseases of influenza and smallpox, their population didn’t reach 25 million again until the 1970s.
Until fairly recent times, the extreme right wing’s favorite cause was climate change denial. Even FOX has drastically reduced their diatribes against this ongoing phenomenon. Any person going to their cars after skiing, and finding it nice and warm, discovers anew the greenhouse effect.
We need more science courses for future citizens, and fewer right-wing opinion shows because their analysis has been tested and found wanting!
Susan Rheault
North Conway
