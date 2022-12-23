Our country has a few big problems to solve this coming year — immigration and, perhaps, a new COVID variety. We are trying to lower the immigration hordes by changing the requirements to encourage potential new citizens to apply at their local American embassies (potentially very dangerous). The Republicans will be very unhappy to lose this attractive political cudgel.
Meanwhile, there is currently a new viral strain of COVID-19 or a relative, gestating in the human or animal species here and overseas. Ebola, a very deadly virus, has been found recently in several U.S. states, but it tends to kill its victims too early to spread. The Omicron variety spread easily, but it was not as deadly as the Delta version.
True to our latest political tradition, Dr. Fauci has been demonized by the lower rung of human politicians for problems arising from our attempts to reduce the mortality rates of the epidemic. School closures have been a particular problem.
We’ve done a good job on the economy recently, and we are analyzing our COVID response to make it better, but the recent attacks by the right wing politicians on Dr. Faucci, and the still-alive voters who don’t believe in masks or vaccines, shows that we have a deep reservoir of stupid.
Instead of his $99 cards Donald Trump could make a lot of money on Bleach Candies and Anti Magnetic Blood Thinners. Also he could open Trump Hair Salons and for only $70,000/year keep nature away from your flowing, but rather stiff, locks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.