To the editor:

Our country has a few big problems to solve this coming year — immigration and, perhaps, a new COVID variety. We are trying to lower the immigration hordes by changing the requirements to encourage potential new citizens to apply at their local American embassies (potentially very dangerous). The Republicans will be very unhappy to lose this attractive political cudgel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.