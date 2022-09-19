To the editor:
I am amazed at some of the statements made by conservatives criticizing President Joe Biden's comments against the MAGA Republicans for attacking the American democratic process.

Almost 60 percent of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was stolen, even though there is no evidence presented yet, and the polls predicted the outcome before the count. Trump even lost where the election officials were Republicans.
During the 2016 election Trump famously said, "I love the poorly educated," when he won his best percentage among the least educated of the electorate. The danger approaching the 2024 election might be that the "poorly educated" are not as versed about our Constitution, and the 14th Amendment, where it states that "anyone who engages in insurrection against the United States cannot hold military, civic or elected office without approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate."
A few days ago Trump said "If I am indicted I will have no prohibition on running in 2024." He also said, There will be problems like we have never seen if I am indicted." He is also echoed by the big crybaby MAGA crowd who apparently skipped basic civic classes. They apparently are not too sharp in basic economics either as their donations to build the wall, and re-elect Trump. are redirected to paying his many legal fees.
This is becoming a version of televised pro wrestling where the Mighty Blond Buffoon is trying to put the illegal sleep-hold on the Scrawny Mumbler.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
