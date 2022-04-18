When King Charles II established the New Hampshire province near 1679 he deliberately created a large citizen legislature as a transparent and accountable center of governance.
It's worked well, but I don't think his majesty realized that the New Hampshire legislative process would be heavily influenced and later controlled by the special interests of corporate lobbyists.
Right now there are registered corporate lobbyists in the statehouse that are being paid substantial fees to represent everything from powerful corporations to political agendas. I've seen links to places like Dubai and Singapore.
It's a big world out there I get that. These lobbyists that wear orange badges are articulate, well-educated and financed. Some of these lobbyists are former members of the House and Senate leadership and have been candidates for governor. They know the legislative process better than many of the elected legislators.
It used to be their advantage because in Concord the knife always cuts both ways.
As an example, how many quality pieces of capital-based legislation and state budgets have been amended, rewritten and killed under the direct influence of corporate lobbyists? The answer to this question isn't compromise, it isn't gridlock, it isn't excuses. It's all about control.
New Hampshire has a problem with corporate lobbyist influence over the legislative process, and the only way I can see to fix this situation is another instrument of state governance that was also brought forth by his excellency, King Charles II — biennial legislative sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.