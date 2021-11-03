To the editor:
Rep. Brodie Deshaies has co-sponsored legislation that I think is dangerous to the future of New Hampshire.
The bill is still being drafted but if it advances and passes it will require the New Hampshire Retirement System to divest from investment in companies located in China.
This is interventionist politics.
The New Hampshire Retirement System effectively manages a $9.124 billion portfolio in a multitude of actuarial based investment, derivative instruments throughout the world, including China. This state pension fund has recently reported portfolio returns in excess of 28 percent, which in a challenging and volatile marketplace is very good.
Rep. Deshaies hasn’t explained why he co-sponsored this legislation, why intervention is needed and what exactly this bill would accomplish other than making it more difficult for thousands of current and former state employees to be assured of a safe retirement.
New Hampshire deserves better than this bad legislation.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
