To the editor:
We're proud of you.
How wonderful it was to see two examples in as many days of our young adults and future leaders of the Valley stepping up to help and demonstrate to support their beliefs.
The Kennett students and faculty that helped re-clean the roadways abreast in their yellow hi-vis vests and blue gloves —Thank you. May this first step in community service be just a start for your continued commitment to this beautiful Mount Washington Valley.
To the several students that stood at the four corners in the pouring rain — Thank you. May this peaceful and respectful public demonstration be one of many in your future. Your passion and thoughtfulness are appreciated,
How proud we all should be of these young people.
Rep. Steve Woodcock
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.