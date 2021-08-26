Republican leaders in the state legislature continue to ignore the pandemic despite clear and convincing evidence that COVID is real, causes severe health problems and results in the death of nearly three out of every 100 people who become infected.
Unfortunately, in New Hampshire our COVID cases are once again rising as Delta variant transmission grows among unvaccinated Americans. For legislators and their families as well as constituents testifying to legislation, participating in state government has become a high-risk activity threatening their health and safety. This is an unreasonable level of risk to take on in order to participate in state government.
Despite the risks, Republican leaders are proud to ignore CDC guidance and conduct state business in rooms located in a building with proven lack of air filtration. They have pulled the plug on remote meetings, have declared masks optional, and require all elected officials to be physically present in order to participate and vote. Even people with compromised immune systems and with higher health risks must attend in person.
While businesses and organizations across the state and country are working diligently to protect people from COVID-19 while conducting operations, Republican policies in N.H. are a disgrace to good government and fly in the face of an open and transparent democracy.
It is 2021, and Granite Staters deserve remote access to democracy in action. Clearly they aren’t interested in stopping a deadly virus. Instead, they want to stop you from witnessing them impose their radical agenda to infringe voting rights, limit access to health care, marginalize New Americans and minority communities, and destroy public education.
Rep. Steve Woodcock
Rep. Art Ellison
