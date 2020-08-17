To the editor:
Day trippers and out-of-staters who are visiting our valley have no respect for any of the locals, including first responders.
We are sick of your rudeness and the littering. How would you feel if something happened to you and you called for help saying you are hurt or lost and volunteers and fire and rescue personnel said they will not help you because of your attitude?
These men and women deserve respect. They are putting their lives at risk to help you. You shouldn’t treat them like what I have read in the paper. You think that all of us locals here in the valley have to bow down to you, like we owe you something. Well, we don’t owe you anything.
Also, it’s a state law to move over when you hear and see lights and sirens. One last thing, have any of you day trippers and out-of-staters said thank you to the locals who has helped you? I would bet the answer is probably no.
Steve Webster
Conway
