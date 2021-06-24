To the editor:
A big thank you to David Shribman's "The Ed Sullivan Show was an institution," in Saturday's edition of the Conway Daily Sun. It was a great trip down memory lane and he ends with,"...If you new that, you read this far...." I did read that far.
While many won't remember Topo Gigio and Senor Wences, many of us of a certain age do. We also remember that not only did parents and kids gather around each Sunday evening for Ed, we all gathered around for many other programs in that day of television.
Truly, there was not only something for everyone back then, but amazingly, we could all watch it together as a family. Incredibly, as Mr. Shribman mentions, we had three networks back them. Hard to imagine isn't it? We had so much less then, yet, for some of us, it seems we had so much more.
Thank you Mr. Shribman for taking us back, remembering and sharing what us of that certain generation recall and miss.
Sonia Voegtlin
Tamworth
