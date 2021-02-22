To the editor:
In response to David Boyd’s Jan. 7 letter regarding the plumbing trade being essential, so true and thank you for reminding us.
He goes on to tell us that the average plumber is now 59 and will soon be retiring, and with them will go their experience and knowledge.
I couldn’t agree more about youth being encouraged into high-cost higher education and the trades being neglected.
Sadly, all of the trades are being left in the dust. As well as Mr. Boyd, many others, such as electricians and builders, will tell you it is near impossible to find help. And, let’s not forget machining and mechanics, also skilled trades in dire need of young people who are willing to learn.
I know of builders who have had to turn down big jobs for lack of help.
The PBS show “This Old House” ran an apprentice program introducing students to the building trades recently. They, too, as Mr. Boyd stated, gave examples of potential yearly income.
It is important to remember that these kinds of careers are not only potentially good-paying jobs for young men, but women as well.
As Mr. Boyd pointed out, many of our youth are not college material and will end up finding themselves in dead-end jobs. While our area has little in manufacturing, it is a good reminder that the trades can be lucrative and rewarding.
Sonia Voegtlin
Tamworth
