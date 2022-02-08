I read an article recently about domestic violence in the valley. Allow me to explain something to you.
We have been so focused on letting the police and justice system do their jobs, while neglecting ourselves and our own morals. How can we teach our kids about accountability when we don't allow them to hold others accountable for their actions against them?
When did we become so twisted and compliant that we allow our system, society, cops and prosecutors to run their course? We keep telling our kids that bullying is wrong but don't allow them to stand up for themselves?
If a woman defends herself against a man, why is she subject to arrest? That is the definition of criminal. Humanity is lacking. It is time for individuals to rise up and stand up for themselves and hold others accountable.
Stop leaning on a badge and gun. Stop waiting for a hero. Instead, we should aspire to be something greater.
If you wrong someone, you are expected to accept the consequences. Why doesn't that go both ways? "Be the better man and walk away!" I promise you, that does nothing.
Sometimes, we have to make an example out of someone. That's what prison is for. That's why we have the death penalty. What good are those things if you're cutting deals for lesser sentences or not executing anyone. It is time for man to mark his goal. It is time for man to plant the germ of his highest hope. For the love of God, someone has to say it.
