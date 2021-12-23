To the editor:
Jan. 6 should be remembered as a day when Americans finally stood up to the government. Had it been ANTIFA, BLM, Proud Boys, punks, bikers, misfits or Yankees fans (not the worst fans in the world, but not the greatest. That title belongs to people who watch "Twilight"), I would have been just as happy.
It's nice to see the American people instill fear into politicians again. It's a monumental event that should be looked at under a different light. Small minds tend to see it as terrorism. However, it is our duty to overthrow a tyrannical government.
In 2021, tyranny and fascism are relative, subject to a matter of opinion. Trump supporters and liberals are still at odds with each other. I couldn't be happier about that. That gives real Americans the ability to come together and realize who the real enemy is. It's the ones who defend the genocides, the wars and the greed. They are the ones who aren't going to change anything and challenge nothing, and stand for even less.
Bang on your drums, don't question anything and blind yourself with little labels and abbreviations. By all means, do nothing and stay out of the way of the ones dedicated to making real change in this country. They will seize the opportunities you provide with your banter and ignorance. They will thrive and strategize while you post memes on social media.
It's sad to see the Granite State become so compliant and naive. You should be embarrassed. People scream for a civil war while watching YouTube videos. Others cry for a revolution but can't stand the idea of violence. You think cardboard signs are going to change anything? You're delusional and you need to have a seat on the sidelines. Stand back and stand by America. We got this.
Sid Jones
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.