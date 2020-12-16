To the editor:
We recently became residents of New Hampshire and wish to express our thanks to the members of the Jackson town clerk’s office for their efforts on our behalf during the COVID-19 outbreak in Jackson a short while ago.
Despite the shutdown of the town offices and risk of infection, they continued to provide service to us via telephone during the initial outbreak and then kept us updated while employees were being tested and/or quarantined.
In particular, we wish to thank Karen Burton and Gloria Hutchings for expediting our transfer license registrations. To all, please keep in mind the members of your local governments who, despite the risks inherent in this unprecedented time, continue to work to support local government, and take a moment to say thank you to them for their efforts on behalf of all of us in the Mount Washington community.
Andrew and Shelley Sage
Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.