To the editor:
I am a resident, member and on the board of directors for Black Bear Village Cooperative.
When I saw the letter that you published about there being no affordable housing in North Conway, specifically targeting Black Bear Village Cooperative, I was angry and upset. The article is full of misinformation and slanderous accusations from a person that is not part of our community, and does not have first hand knowledge of the activities in the park.
Let me set the record straight.
The average cost to rent in the valley is $1,500/month. Black Bear Village Cooperative lot rent is $519/month. That is one third of what others are charging. Even though the cost of electricity, heating, food and gas have gone up, it's still very affordable to live at Black Bear Village Cooperative.
So, yes, there is affordable housing in the valley and it's here at Black Bear Village Cooperative.
The Black Bear Village Cooperative community operates via bylaws and policies created by the membership. These documents are provided to, and agreed upon, by every member in the community. The bylaws and policies are to insure the safety, security and integrity of our community.
When there are non-compliant member issues every possible opportunity is given to the member to resolve the issue. This is the normal process that a renter or homeowner is subject to when they lease any property.
We want folks to be part of the Back Bear Village Cooperative community and work hard to make sure that Black Bear Village Cooperative is a great place to live. As other communities are closing down or increasing rents astronomically, Black Bear Village Cooperative continues to provide a safe and affordable place to live in beautiful North Conway.
Please feel free to stop by and visit us.
Scotty Harris
North Conway
