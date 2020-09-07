To the editor:
As the election season approaches, I would like to express support for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Over the years, she and her staff have assisted me with issues relating to the abuse of power by government agencies, in particular, the IRS.
This year, the IRS practically shut down, and for many taxpayers, could not or would not even confirm receipt of returns. Sen. Shaheen’s office investigated and found that truckloads of tax returns were sitting unopened in Kansas City.
With the senator’s advocacy, the IRS website became functional again, and confirmed receipt and processing of returns. Her office also helped to resolve an earlier situation where the IRS had misled tax authorities in another state into believing that I was living and working there without paying taxes.
I have never run across another elected representative with such capable constituent services. She is a real gem among politicians, and deserves our votes in the primary and general elections more than anyone else. We are truly blessed to have such a capable person representing us.
Sam Farrington
Albany
