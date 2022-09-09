To the editor:
During elections, we are all constantly bombarded with ads and interviews. Candidates use these short sound bites to elicit an emotional response and hope that we the viewers — the voters — act on those emotions and not on facts.
Most people will not do any research to see if what is being said is truthful or not or to even listen carefully and think critically about what is being said. For example, Matt Mowers, who is running to represent the 1st Congressional District, in an interview on WMUR made a snotty comment about those who would have their student loans forgiven by saying that they went to college for four years to get a quote “philosophy degree," implying that is wasteful degree.
First of all, relatively few people go to college for philosophy. Secondly, he is criticizing those who did which include people such as Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr, Supreme Court Justice David Souter, Reid Hoffman (Apple, PayPal, Linkedin), Carl Icahn (legendary Wall Street investor and owner of Pep Boy auto stores, etc.), Christy Haubegger (manages Warner Bros, HBO and the Turner networks) and Pope John Paul II, just to name a few.
I wonder how they feel about him looking down on them for their degree in philosophy? Does he really look down on these highly respected people? Probably not. Did he think about what he said before he said it? Probably not in terms of knowing about the many influential people who have philosophy degrees, but probably yes in trying to demean those with degrees in the eyes of those who do not.
Many candidates hope we don't think too hard about what they say and will ignorantly accept it as true and vote for them. Be aware. Beware.
Sally Jones
Conway
