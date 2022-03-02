I have several friends that work at local SAU 9 schools. In talking with them on different occasions, I discovered something shocking and frankly appalling. They all do the same job. They assist the administration/administrators and support their department staff and teachers. Some have the job title of administrative assistant and some are called secretaries. Secretaries? What decade are we in? This term was deemed politically incorrect back in the 1990s.
I was an administrator for my career and was told that we could never use that title for a position. It might seem like a small thing and I know people don’t mean to do it, but consciously or unconsciously, this title is held in lower regard than administrative assistant.
If this were the only difference for these people that would be bad enough, but they also do not get equal pay. They do the same job but an administrative assistant gets $1 or more per hour even if they have the same amount of responsibility, job experience, education and time working in the district as a secretary.
How can this be deemed fair and equitable? The answer, it is not. These people work hard and do the work that supports the administration, teachers and other support staff in the school, day in and day out, year-round. They all should be treated fairly.
Schools are supposed to be preparing our youth for 21st century and beyond. To teach our students up-to-date information, technology, and business practices. In order to do this, I think the school district should join the 21st century themselves.
These valuable staff members should all be titled administrative assistants and all get paid administrative assistant pay. Equal pay for equal work is a right in America and if it is not a law, it should be.
