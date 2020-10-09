To the editor:
As I read The Conway Daily Sun on Saturday, Oct. 3, there were many stories of COVID-19 spreading across our country. The top story, of course, was our president being flown to Walter Reed Hospital after contracting the disease. Senators, staff and other senior advisors have now been tested positive and each day in the U.S. there are about 950 deaths from this pandemic.
There were stories of local sports teams suspending events and a story on how Gov. Chris Sununu has stated the skiers “will be required to face masks everywhere but on the trails.”
Yet, on page 12 is a large photo of the retiring Police Chief Ed Wagner leaving his position with no less than 18 officers standing shoulder to shoulder bidding him goodbye by slapping hands. I cannot understand why no one is wearing any sort of face covering.
Considering that collectively these officers interact with hundreds of people a day and the possibility of these officers spreading COVID to the public I find it disappointing that while the general public is admonished to wear face coverings, the Conway Police Department does not.
Even though masks are not mandated in the state of New Hampshire the Conway Police should set an example and do all they can to protect the health of those they come in contact with. Perhaps they have changed their motto of “Safety, Security and Service?”
Russ Maidment
Brownfield, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.