To the editor:
This is response to a letter written by Dave Swekle on August 8. I must start by addressing your closing statement that, “I appreciate the White Mountains more that many residents of this great state.”
I have no idea where you did your research for that statement but I can tell you as a resident that the locals, I being one of them, love and appreciate our valley and surrounding majestic mountains I guess more than you realize. You state that you have owned a house here for 15 years. Then unless you have had your eyes closed, you’d see the changes we have when summer tourists come to the valley.
You also must see that we welcome them with open arms and work very hard to make their time here as pleasurable as possible. What you fail to grasp is that this year has been beyond bad compared to past years. Do some research and see that our police department has responded to 10 times the amount of calls for disturbing and outright disgusting behavior by visitors to our precious surroundings.
Our restaurant and retail staffs have been used and abused like never before. Not by locals. Locals are here all the time (that’s why we’re called locals). We don’t have the issues when it’s just us.
And for you to accuse locals of getting special treatment because of “who you know” is a load of crap. We follow the same rules as any visitor. There seems to be a tone of jealousy in your letter that brings no facts to your accusations. If you come to our valley, bring your patience, respect and kindness. Not an attitude.
Ron Munro
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.